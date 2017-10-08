Although it wasn’t the most hyped UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, last night’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivered a little bit of everything for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, and thankfully, most of it was extremely exciting.

Tony Ferguson weathered a powerful assault from rising contender Kevin Lee to submit ‘The Motown Phenom’ and win the interim lightweight title in the main event, while dominant flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive title defenses when he tapped out Ray Borg with an insane suplex-to-armbar submission the likes of which we’ve truly never seen.

The card also featured back-and-forth wars and more submissions like Fabricio Werdum’s textbook 65-second armbar of short-notice replacement Walt Harris.

The event provided the MMA world with a lot to digest, so join the fighters for their reactions at the UFC 216 post-fight press conference streaming live right now: