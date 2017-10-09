UFC 216 Medical Suspensions: Ray Borg Possibly Out Six Months

UFC 216 has come and gone, and what an amazing event it was for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

In the main event of the evening, longtime UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson solidified himself as the interim lightweight champion of the world when he forced No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee to tap out to a triangle choke in the third round of their bout.

The night’s co-main event saw UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson become the most successful champion in MMA history when he defended his 125-pound strap for a record-breaking 11th consecutive time. “Mighty Mouse” pulled off a legendary suplex-to-armbar submission in the fifth round that forced Borg to tap out. The finish will live on in UFC highlight reels for years to come.

Fighting doesn’t come without consequences, however, as the UFC 216 medical suspensions have finally been released per MMA Fighting. You can check them out here below:

– Ray Borg: Requires right fourth finger to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

– Evan Dunham: Requires ophthalmologist clearance on blurred vision or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 12/07, no contact until 11/22

– Poliana Botelho: Requires right elbow and right thumb to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

– Matt Schnell: Requires right forearm to be x-rayed, if possible then requires clearance by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18

– Marco Beltran: Requires right left thumb to be x-rayed and cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

– Thales Leites: Requires possible right orbital fracture to be cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

– Lando Vannata: Suspended until 12/07, no contact until 11/22

– Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

– Bobby Green: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

– Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

– Kevin Lee: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29 due to possible left eye corneal abrasion

– Cody Stamann: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

– Pearl Gonzalez: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

– Mara Romero Borella: Must repeat MRI of the brain in six months, due 04/07/18