UFC 215 Weigh-In Results

UFC 215 is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card will air on Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight title was originally supposed to headline this show. However, Borg pulled out due to an illness. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title will serve as the main event. Rounding out the main card is Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout, Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis in a flyweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight bout, and Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 215 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, pay-per-view)

Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (133.5) – for women’s bantamweight title

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Neil Magny ()

Henry Cejudo (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (125)

Ilir Latifi (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro ()

Gilbert Melendez (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Sarah Moras (135)

Rick Glenn (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145.5)

Mitch Clarke (155.5) vs. Alex White (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)