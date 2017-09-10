UFC 215 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Amanda Nunes Tops Everyone

UFC 215 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 215 took place on Saturday, September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card aired on Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight title was originally supposed to headline this show. However, Borg pulled out due to an illness. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title served as the main event. Rounding out the main card was Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout, Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis in a flyweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight bout, and Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Neil Magny: $15,000

Henry Cejudo: $5,000 def. Wilson Reis: $5,000

Ilir Latifi: $5,000 def. Tyson Pedro: $2,500

Jeremy Stephens: $20,000 def. Gilbert Melendez: $5,000

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500 def. Sara McMann: $5,000

Sarah Moras: $2,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500

Rick Glenn: $2,500 def. Gavin Tucker: $2,500

Alex White: $5,000 def. Mitch Clarke: $5,000

Arjan Bhullar: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique: $2,500

Kajan Johnson: $2,500 def. Adriano Martins: $5,000