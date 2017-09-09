UFC 215 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 9th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 215. Headlining the card is Amanda Nunes and vs. Valentina Shevchenko, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Female Bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Female Bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Rick Glenn

Lightweight: Alex White vs. Mitch Clarke

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

Lightweight: Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins