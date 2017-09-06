UFC 215 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 215 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is relieved to arrive in Edmonton for fight week. Her challenger Valentina Shevchenko, who has a different attitude toward air travel, visits a local aviation museum. Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg makes time to take a few shots, first at the archery range and then the detoxifying kind. Flyweight champion and major gamer Demetrious Johnson shows off his home streaming studio.

You can watch it here: