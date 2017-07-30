UFC 214 Salaries: Daniel Cormier Makes Twice As Much As Jon Jones

The California State Athletic Commission released the UFC 214 salaries on Sunday, and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC 214 took place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Daniel Cormier ($1,000,000) and Jon Jones ($500,000). Tyron Woodley ($500,000) vs. Demian Maia ($110,000) for the welterweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Cristiane Justino ($200,000) vs. Tonya Evinger ($100,000) for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone ($155,000) vs. Robbie Lawler ($300,000) in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa ($120,000) vs. Volkan Oezdemir ($110,000) in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Daniel Cormier: $1,000,000

Tyron Woodley: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $110,000

Cristiane Justino: $200,000 (no win bonus) def. Tonya Evinger: $100,000

Robbie Lawler: $300,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Donald Cerrone: $155,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $110,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Jimi Manuwa: $120,000

Ricardo Lamas: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus) def. Jason Knight $31,000

Aljamain Sterling: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Renan Barao: $53,000

Brian Ortega: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Ricardo Moicano: $23,000

Calvin Kattar: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Fili: $24,000

Alexandra Albu: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Kailin Curran: $20,000

Jarred Brooks: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Eric Shelton: $10,000

Drew Dober: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Josh Burkman $54,000