UFC 214 Salaries: Daniel Cormier Makes Twice As Much As Jon Jones

The California State Athletic Commission released the UFC 214 salaries on Sunday, and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.
UFC 214 took place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.
The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Daniel Cormier ($1,000,000) and Jon Jones ($500,000). Tyron Woodley ($500,000) vs. Demian Maia ($110,000) for the welterweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Cristiane Justino ($200,000) vs. Tonya Evinger ($100,000) for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone ($155,000) vs. Robbie Lawler ($300,000) in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa ($120,000) vs. Volkan Oezdemir ($110,000) in a light heavyweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Daniel Cormier: $1,000,000
Tyron Woodley: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $110,000
Cristiane Justino: $200,000 (no win bonus) def. Tonya Evinger: $100,000
Robbie Lawler: $300,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Donald Cerrone: $155,000
Volkan Oezdemir: $110,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Jimi Manuwa: $120,000
Ricardo Lamas: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus) def. Jason Knight $31,000
Aljamain Sterling: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Renan Barao: $53,000
Brian Ortega: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Ricardo Moicano: $23,000
Calvin Kattar: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Fili: $24,000
Alexandra Albu: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Kailin Curran: $20,000
Jarred Brooks: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Eric Shelton: $10,000
Drew Dober: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Josh Burkman $54,000