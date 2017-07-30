UFC 214 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Daniel Cormier & Tyron Woodley Top Everyone

UFC 214 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Cristiane Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Jon Jones: $30,000 def. Daniel Cormier: $40,000

Tyron Woodley: $40,000 def. Demian Maia: $30,000

Cristiane Justino: $30,000 def. Tonya Evinger: $30,000

Robbie Lawler: $20,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $2,500 def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000

Ricardo Lamas: $15,000 def. Jason Knight: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $5,000 def. Renan Barao: $10,000

Brian Ortega: $2,500 def. Renato Moicano: $2,500

Calvin Kattar: $2,500 def. Andre Fili: $5,000

Alexandra Albu: $2,500 def. Kailin Curran: $5,000

Jarred Brooks: $2,500 def. Eric Shelton: $2,500

Drew Dober: $5,000 def. Josh Burkman: $15,000

UFC 214 took place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.