UFC 214 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 29th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 214. Headlining the card are Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling is next in a catchweight bout.

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega is next in a featherweight bout.

Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran in a women’s strawweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton is next in a flyweight bout.

In round 1, Brooks gets Shelton down with a double. Shelton is on his seat at the base of the fence while elbowing Brooks’ head and punching the body. Shelton works his way up but Brooks drops and pulls Shelton back down. Brooks threatens with front headlock as Shelton tries to stand up. Brooks doing well to keep on the headlock. Working knees and jumps on the guillotine but time expires. In round 2, Shelton gets his own key takedown with a minute left in the round. Brooks countering with a guillotine then kicks Shelton up and over. Brooks hits his own brief takedown at the very end of the round. In round 3, Brooks feinted into the pocket and got caught hard by Shelton. Legs went out for a second. Brooks pops right back and doesn’t let Shelton follow up with anything. Brooks on his bike again. They trade body kicks and punches. Shelton with a flying knee late then jumped on a guillotine attempt but the bell sounded. The judges gave the win to Brooks by split decision.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Dober opens with leg kicks from his southpaw stance. Burkman shoots but gets stuffed. Dober clinches, pushes Burkman into the fence. Dober follows a right hook into a shot but Burkman stuffs it and connects on the break. Dober fires back. A left cross drops Burkman.

Here are the results:

ared Brooks def. Eric Shelton by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via KO (Punch), Round 1 – 3:04