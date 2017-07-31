UFC 214 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Earns Maximum Term

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 214, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 214 took place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight title served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Cristiane Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Cerrone being suspended 180 days due to possible fracture to left eye (traumatic myositis). Other long term suspensions include Renato Moicano being out 180 days for a possible fracture to facial/jaw and Alexandra Albu out for 180 days due to possible fracture to left orbital.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Donald Cerrone: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left eye (traumatic myositis), must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Renato Moicano: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to facial/jaw, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Alexandra Albu: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left orbital, must be cleared by physician and pass CT scan to return sooner; potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to nose, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

Daniel Cormier: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eye, must be cleared by neurologist to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jimi Manuwa: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eyebrow, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Andre Fili: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right upper eyelid, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Tonya Evinger: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jason Knight: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Kailin Curran: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

Jon Jones: Seven day mandatory suspension

Tyron Woodley: Seven day mandatory suspension

Demian Maia: Seven day mandatory suspension

Cris Cyborg: Seven day mandatory suspension

Robbie Lawler: Seven day mandatory suspension

Volkan Oezdemir: Seven day mandatory suspension

Ricardo Lamas: Seven day mandatory suspension

Aljamain Sterling: Seven day mandatory suspension

Renan Barao: Seven day mandatory suspension

Brian Ortega: Seven day mandatory suspension

Calvin Kattar: Seven day mandatory suspension

Jarred Brooks: Seven day mandatory suspension

Eric Shelton: Seven day mandatory suspension

Drew Dober: Seven day mandatory suspension; fighter must be cleared by physician or must move up in weight due to greater than 18% weight increase, fighter needs to be in a heavier weight class per medical evaluation.

Josh Burkman: Seven day mandatory suspension