UFC 214 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is in Anaheim, California from the Honda Center tonight (Sat. July 29, 2017) and what a card the UFC has planned.

A light heavyweight championship headliner between former 205-pound kingpin Jon Jones and current division champ Daniel Cormier is set to close out the night. In the co-main event UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will go head-to-head with Demian Maia for yet another 170-pound title defense.

A new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when former Invicta FC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg takes on Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger. The entire card is stacked from top to bottom, and you can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET)

Light heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Featherweight: Tonya Evinger vs. Cristiane Justino **for vacant female featherweight championship**

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler

Light heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Card (FXX, 8 P.M. ET)

Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas

Catchweight (140 pounds): Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Featherweight: Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Strawweight: Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

Lightweight: Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober