UFC 214 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 214 is less than 72 hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, suspenders, shirtlessness and suits are just a few of the personal styles on display at the official press conference, attended by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, his bitter rival Jon Jones, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, title challenger Demian Maia, and featherweight title contenders Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger. Tempers flare and insults fly between the headliners both on the dais and face-to-face. On Thursday at the UFC Gym, the stars have another chance to entertain fans, with Cormier seizing the moment – and the mic – to win over the crowd.

You can watch it here: