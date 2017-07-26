UFC 214 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 214 is a few days a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight title challenger Jon Jones and reigning champion Daniel Cormier make the media rounds in LA. At home in Orange County, featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg packs for her short drive to fight week and shows off some gifts from fans. Her opponent Tonya Evinger trains to fight as many rounds as necessary in whatever style is required to win the fight. Cormier makes a detour to his Reseda barbershop and watches a Jones interview on TV; that night, “Bones” takes his belt to the UFC Gym for an after-dark workout.

You can watch it here: