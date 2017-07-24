UFC 214 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 214 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pushes himself to reach new levels in his upcoming rematch against bitter rival Daniel Cormier. Reigning champion Cormier trains at American Kickboxing Academy alongside Cain Velasquez for what he knows will be a career-defining bout. After an outdoor workout, Cormier reflects on his passion for the sport of MMA, then heads back to the gym where he and Jones trade barbs on a televised interview. Jones’ teammates Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson join him as he receives a special honor.

You can watch it here: