UFC 214 Bonuses: Jones Knockout Banks Him $50,000

UFC 214 emanated tonight (Saturday, July 29, 2017) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The headliner saw former disgraced light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reclaim his title from current titlist Daniel Cormier.

With his third-round head kick knockout of reigning champion Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones took home one of the Performances of the Night, and an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

Cormier had some success pressuring through the first two rounds, doing his best to walk through Jones’ devastating kicks to land punches. Unlike the first fight, Cormier did not tie up in the clinch. He had success there the first time around but ultimately tired himself out.

But Cormier’s improved gameplan did not prove fruitful, as a Jones head kick spelled the beginning of the end.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to light heavyweight hitter Volkan Oezdemir. His first-minute knockout of presumed #1 contender Jimi Manuwa should vault the Swede to the front of the line for the newly-crowned Jones’ title.

Manuwa tied up with Oezdemir on the fence inside the first 30 seconds, but Volkan hit several tight punches in close quarters that staggered the Brit. Oezdemir pursued his staggered foe, felled him with another right hand, and polished him off on the mat moments later. His third shocking win earned him an extra $50,000.

The Fight of the Night went to an undercard featherweight scrap between Renato Moicano and Brian “T-City” Ortega. The two BJJ black belts engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest through two and a half rounds, with Moicano perhaps gaining a slight edge with his straight punches.

Ortega refused to give in, though. He continued to move forward and throw power punches, kicks, and knees. Despite eating plenty of return fire, Ortega eventually convinced Moicano to shoot in on him. Once he did, Ortega closed the show with his venomous guard, finishing the fight with a guillotine near the end of round three.

The two featherweights earned an extra $50,000 for their spirited efforts on the FXX prelims.

