UFC 213 Salaries: Alistair Overeem Makes Bank

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the UFC 213 salaries on Sunday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC 213 took place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Five bouts including two title bouts took place on the main card that aired on pay-per-view event at 10 p.m. ET.

The full payouts include:

Robert Whittaker: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

Alistair Overeem: $800,000 (no win bonus) def. Fabricio Werdum: $275,000

Curtis Blaydes: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $30,000

Anthony Pettis: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Jim Miller: $71,000

Rob Font: $39,000 (includes $19,500 win bonus) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $18,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. Travis Browne: $120,000

Chad Laprise: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Brian Camozzi: $10,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $14,000

Belal Muhammad: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Jordan Mein: $25,000

Cody Stamann: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Terrion Ware: $10,000

Trevin Giles: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. James Bochnovic: $12,000

The event was headlined by an interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker. Rounding out the main card was Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout, Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.