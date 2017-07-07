UFC 213 Preview, Breakdown & Analysis

International Fight Week is set to be capped off by UFC 213, which will take place this Saturday night (June 8, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite losing a few key bouts to the injury bug, the event still features a plethora of big names and a number of intriguing fights.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will once again headline the UFC’s summer showcase, this time putting her 135-pound title on the line in a rematch against surging contender Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main will also feature a pivotal title fight, as top middleweight contenders Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will face off with an interim 185-pound title hanging in the balance. In addition, heavyweight veterans Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will settle the score in a trilogy bout on the main card.

That isn’t all that the card has to offer, but let’s go ahead and take a deeper look at the top three fights on the card.

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Nunes and Shevchenko met for a first time at March 2016’s UFC 196, with the “Lioness” taking home a decision victory to earn a title shot. Since then, the Brazilian has scored back-to-back stoppage victories victories over bantamweight greats Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.

Shevchenko, on the other hand, has also been impressive since losing to Nunes, as she outpointed ex-champion Holly Holm last July before submitting Julianna Pena earlier this year.

In the first fight between the two, Nunes appeared to control the first two rounds before tiring out in the third when Shevchenko began to pull away. Her stamina has been an issue in the past, and one has to wonder if that will play to the “Bullet’s” advantage in a five round fight.

Despite that issue, Nunes is undoubtedly the most powerful striker in the division, while also possessing a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Shevchenko, on the other hand, has a decorated background in kickboxing, while also showing clear improvements in her ground game in recent memory.

This is a tough fight to call, and I can see it going either way, but I’m going to go with Nunes here. Assuming she has addressed her stamina issues, I expect her to pressure Shevchenko before landing a big shot and finishing the fight at some point in the early rounds.

Prediction: Nunes by second round TKO