UFC 213 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 213 has come to a close and what a pay-per-view (PPV) event it was. In the co-main event of the evening we saw Alistair Overeem take home a majority decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum to get right back into the title picture.

And, of course, in our main event of the evening No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker bested No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero in a five round war to become the new interim UFC middleweight champion. He will take on current division champ, Michael Bisping, at a later date to be determined.

You can check out the UFC 213 PPV post-fight press conference right here: