UFC 213 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 213, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The event was headlined by an interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker Rounding out the main card was Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout, Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Whittaker being suspended until 01/04/18 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor before then after he undergoes MRI of his left knee. Blaydes, Pettis, and Browne are also out until 01/04/18.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Robert Whittaker: Requires MRI of left knee, if positive then must have clearance by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/04/18; minimum suspension until 08/08, no contact until 07/30

Curtis Blaydes: Requires right tibia/fibula and left chest rib series x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by doctor or no contest until 01/04/18; minimum suspension until 08/08, no contest until 07/30

Anthony Pettis: Requires right hand x-rayed, if positive then must have orthopedic clearance or no contest until 01/04; minimum suspension until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Travis Browne: Requires left foot x-rayed, if positive then must have orthopedic clearance or no contest until 01/04; minimum suspension until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

James Bochnovic: Suspended until 09/07, no contact until 08/23

Yoel Romero: Requires left eyebrow and right scalp lacerations cleared by doctor or no contest until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Jim Miller: Suspended until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Brian Camozzi: Suspend until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Thiago Santos: Requires laceration above right eye cleared by doctor or no contest until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Jordan Mein: Requires laceration above left eye cleared by doctor or no contest until 08/23, no contact until 08/08

Daniel Omielanczuk: Suspended until 08/08, no contact until 07/30

Alexey Oleinik: Suspended until 08/08, no contact until 07/30

Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended until 08/08, no contact until 07/30

Belal Muhammad: Suspended until 08/08, no contact until 07/30

Douglas Silva De Andrade: Suspended until 08/08, no contact until 07/30