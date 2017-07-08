UFC 213 Full Fight Card, Start Times & How To Watch

UFC 213 will go down live tonight (Sat. July 8, 2017) on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature a pair of intense title bouts.

In the co-main event of the evening, the UFC will crown an interim middleweight champion when No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero takes on young No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker. The winner is expected to take on current 185-pound champ Michael Bisping once he is ready to return to action after nursing an injury.

Our main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes make her second title defense when she takes on No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch from their initial meeting in March of last year, which “The Lioness” won via unanimous decision.

You can check out tonight’s full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET)

Women’s bantamweight title: (C) Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)

Interim middleweight title: Yoel Romero (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (184.5)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (257.5) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (248)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (239)

Lightweight: Jim Miller (155) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne (247.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)

Welterweight: Brian Camozzi (170.5) vs. Chad Laprise (170)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (184.5) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (186)

Welterweight: Jordan Mein (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (135) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)

Featherweight: Cody Stamann (145) vs. Terrion Ware (145)

Light heavyweight: James Bochnovic (201) vs. Trevin Giles (204)