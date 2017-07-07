UFC 213 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 213 is one day away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States for the first time. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. His foe Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. The card’s biggest stars– including bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko – venture to the venue for media day. After grilling heavyweight Travis Browne and greeting lightweight Anthony Pettis backstage, Romero finds himself interrogated by heavyweight Fabricio Werdum.

You can watch it here: