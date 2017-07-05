UFC 213 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 213 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Yoel Romero stays on weight in the gym under the guidance of a higher power. His opponent Robert Whittaker adjusts to Las Vegas and video chats with his son Down Under. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko makes the most of tea and healthy snacks on her road to 135 pounds, as champion Amanda Nunes devises nonstop ways to win.

