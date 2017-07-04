UFC 213 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 213 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, the athletes sharpen their physical skills as fight week begins. Middleweight title hopeful Robert Whittaker arrives early in Las Vegas and combats jet lag with games in the gym. In Miami, his opponent Yoel Romero focuses on cardio and draws inspiration from legendary boxers. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko braves the heat to train outdoors in Las Vegas, then “Bullet” visits a shooting range with her sister. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes works with coach Din Thomas inside the UFC Performance Institute.

You can watch it here: