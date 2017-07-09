UFC 213 Bonuses: Whittaker & Romero Cash In On $50k

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans had quite a bit to be excited for during last night’s (Sat. July 8, 2017) UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena.

Over on the FS1 preliminary card, Chad Laprise was able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night by downing Brian Camozzi in the third round of their contest. For his extraordinary effort, he will be heading home $50,000 richer.

In the opener of the main card on PPV, Rob Font put on a dominating performance against opponent Douglas Silva de Andrade in their bantamweight clash. Font was able to mercifully end things with a guillotine choke in the second round after de Andrade slammed him down on the mat. Font was gifted $50,000 for his Performance Of The Night.

Finally, in our main event of the evening, No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker went to war for the opportunity to become interim UFC middleweight champion. After five rounds of war, it was Whittaker who got the unanimous decision nod and a guaranteed shot at division champ Michael Bisping down the line.

Although Whittaker walked away the sole winner last night, both men’s efforts were enough to earn them Fight Of The Night honors, and an extra $50,000 as well.