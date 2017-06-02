UFC 212 Weigh-In Results

UFC 212 takes place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Three bouts will take place on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while four bouts will take place on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts will take place on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between current two-time champion José Aldo and current interim champion Max Holloway will serve as the main event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt in a middleweight bout, Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose in a middleweight bout and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 212 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship: Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max Holloway (ic)

Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt

Middleweight: Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Welterweight: Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely

Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Felipe Arantes

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle

Welterweight: Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead

Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Alcantara