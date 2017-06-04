UFC 212 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Lead Pack

UFC 212 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 212 took place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Three bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while four bouts aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between current two-time champion José Aldo and current interim champion Max Holloway will serve as the main event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt in a middleweight bout, Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose in a middleweight bout and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Jose Aldo: $40,000

Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $2,500

Vitor Belfort: $20,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000

Paulo Borrachinha: $2,500 def. Oluwale Bamgbose: $2,500

Yancy Medeiros: $5,000 def. Erick Silva: $10,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Marlon Moraes: $2,500

Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Eric Spicely: $2,500

Johnny Eduardo: $5,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $2,500

Brian Kelleher: $2,500 def. Iuri Alcantara: $15,000

Viviane Pereira: $2,500 def. Jamie Moyle: $2,500

Luan Chagas: $2,500 def. Jim Wallhead: $2,500

Deiveson Alcantara: $2,500 def. Marco Beltran: $2,500