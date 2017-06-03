UFC 212 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 3rd, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 212. Headlining the card are Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely is next in a middleweight bout.

Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez is next in a bantamweight bout.

Iuri Alcantara vs. Felipe Arant in a bantamweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle in a strawweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead is next in a welterweight bout.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Alcantara in a flyweight bout.

Here are the results:

