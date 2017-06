UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Jose Aldo Avoids Long Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 212, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between two-time champion José Aldo and current featherweight champion Max Holloway will serve as the main event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt in a middleweight bout, Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose in a middleweight bout and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Aldo being suspended for 45 days, Belfort being suspended 21 days and Johnny Eduardo being suspended 180 days unless right foot fracture is cleared by an orthopedist. Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Jose Aldo: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Oluwale Bamgbose: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Marco Beltran: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Antonio Carlos Jr.: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Luan Chagas: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Paulo Henrique Costa: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Johnny Eduardo: Suspended 180 days unless right foot fracture is cleared by an orthopedist

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Max Holloway: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Brian Kelleher: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Matthew Lopez: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Nate Marquardt: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Yancy Medeiros: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Jamie Moyle: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Viviane Pereira: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Jim Wallhead: Suspended 45 days, 180 days if not cleared by an ophthalmologist; 30 days no contact

Erick Silva: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Eric Spicely: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

UFC 212 took place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Three bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while four bouts aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.