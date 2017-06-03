UFC 212 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 212 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) later today (Sat. June 3, 2017) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the co-main event of the evening a pivotal match-up in the UFC’s strawweight division is set to go down, as former 115-pound title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz collide.
Finally, in the main event of the night, UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo looks to unify his title with interim champ Max Holloway. You can check out the full UFC 212 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card PPV 10 P.M. ET:
UFC Featherweight Title: (C) Jose Aldo vs. (IC) Max Holloway
Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt
Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose
Welterweight: Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros
Preliminary Card FX 8 P.M. ET:
Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes
Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely
Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez
Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Brian Kelleher
Exclusive UFC Fight Pass Prelims 6:30 P.M. ET:
Strawweight: Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle
Welterweight: Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead
Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Figueiredo