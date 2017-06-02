UFC 212 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 212 is more than 24 hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, fans pack a massive shopping center to see the athletes in person at open workouts. Interim featherweight champion Max Holloway and strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz are awed by the show of support, but it’s the Brazilians — featherweight champion Jose Aldo, strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha and middleweight Vitor Belfort – who get the biggest pops. Back at the hotel, former heavyweight champion Minotauro Nogueira offers advice to his headlining countryman. Fight week rolls on as the stars juggle busy schedules that include media interviews, photo shoots and one pigeon-ass-inducing weight cut.

You can watch it here: