UFC 212 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 212 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight champion Jose Aldo reaches peak condition surrounded by familiar faces. Energized by the return to her native country, top strawweight Claudia Gadelha fits a commercial photo shoot into her busy schedule. Polish strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz enjoys the Brazilian outdoors, from a rooftop workout to a shopping trip on the beach. And interim featherweight champion Max Holloway combines training and sightseeing on a scenic hike.

You can watch it here: