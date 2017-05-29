UFC 212 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 212 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz doubles down at wrestling practice and sightsees in Rio de Janeiro. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo does a superhero-level workout as he wraps up camp in his home gym, while interim champion Max Holloway arrives in town and prepares to take on the local star. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha enjoys an emotional sendoff from her Albuquerque team before traveling to her former home.

You can watch it here: