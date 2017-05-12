UFC 211 Weigh-In Results

UFC 211 takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Four bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6 p.m. ET while the FX prelims will air at 8 p.m. ET. The five bouts will take place on the main card that will air on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos will serve as the main event. The pairing met previously in December 2014 at UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic with dos Santos winning by a close unanimous decision. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. vs. Jessica Andrade in a UFC Strawweight Championship bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout and Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 211 on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic () vs. Junior Dos Santos () – for heavyweight title

Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk () vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5) – for heavyweight title

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

David Branch (185) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Eddie Alvarez () vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Jason Knight (146) vs. Chas Skelly ()

Jared Gordon () vs. Michel Quinones ()

Marco Polo Reyes (154) vs. James Vick ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)