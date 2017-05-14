UFC 211 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Joanna Jedrzejczyk & Stipe Miocic Top List

UFC 211 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 211 took place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Four bouts aired on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6 p.m. ET while the FX prelims aired at 8 p.m. ET. The five bouts will take place on the main card that aired on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos served as the main event. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. vs. Jessica Andrade in a UFC Strawweight Championship bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout and Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Stipe Miocic: $40,000 def. Junior Dos Santos: $30,000

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $40,000 def. Jessica Andrade: $30,000

Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Jorge Masvidal: $15,000

Frankie Edgar: $20,000 def. Yair Rodriguez: $5,000

David Branch: $2,500 def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000

Dustin Poirier: $15,000 – Eddie Alvarez: $5,000

Jason Knight: $2,500 def. Chas Skelly: $5,000

Chase Sherman: $2,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $2,500

James Vick: $5,000 def. Polo Reyes: $2,500

Cortney Casey: $5,000 def. Jessica Aguilar: $2,500

Enrique Barzola: $2,500 def. Gabriel Benitez: $2,500

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $2,500 def. Joachim Christensen: $2,500