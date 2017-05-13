UFC 211 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 13th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 211. Headlining the card are Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on FX.

Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight is next in a featherweight bout.

Chase Sherman vs. Rashad Coulter is next in a heavyweight bout.

Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout opens the FX preliminary bouts.

Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey in a women’s strawweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Casey coming out throwing all the hooks, putting Aguilar on the back foot. Aguilar lands a leg kick though and Casey fell quick. After working to her feet, Casey rocks Aguilar with a powerful flurry on the fence. Aguilar ducks for a single Casey rolls for a leg. Aguilar drags Casey toward center-cage, but upkicks are giving her problems. She goes into closed guard briefly. They had a wild exchange near the end of the round. Casey clinched with her and they slug it out to end the round. In round 2 Casey comes out firing, lands a knee to Aguilar’s mug but Aguilar eats it and takes her down. But Aguilar can’t get much going. Aguilar moving forward. She lands a combo but eats two streams of hard punches in return. Now Aguilar more tentative to engage. Aguilar with a takedown but again can’t get on top with Casey’s long powerful legs. Casey tries tying up a leg and eats a few shots. In round 3, long powerful punches coming again from Casey with body and high kicks punctuating things. Aguilar able to land a couple but outgunned. Casey grabs the Thai plum, whips Aguilar into the fence and unleashes a stream of punches. Aguilar escapes but mouth/nose very bloody. They’re clinched on the fence trading knees when Casey disengages to land more brutal punches. Aguilar hanging tough, trying to clinch. Aguilar able to dump Casey, but can’t get on top and Casey right up again. Aguilar lands a few nice counter right hands but too little. The judges gave the win to Casey by decision.

Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Benitez attacking w/ straight punches and nasty body kicks. Straight left hurts Barzola. Barzola in on his first takedown. And Benitez is up. Barzola with another takedown, but Benitez able to stand after some brief ground and pound. Benitez’s kicks have taken a lot of the spring out of Barzola, but he walks forward. He lands a nice counter right and a takedown. In round 2, Benitez is staying active whenever his back hits the mat and getting right up. None of his patented guillotine attempts though. Barzola briefly clinched with him up against the fence midway through the round. Barzola took him down but Benitez got back to his feet. After some exchanges, Barzola clinches with him up against the fence. In round 3, Barzola took him down early in the ring. Now Barzola has taken the back, finally consolidating position. Tight rear-naked choke but fended off by Benitez, who scrambles up to his feet. Benitez is urgently throwing hands but Barzola is game, staying up in his grill. Benitez with his back to the fence too much. Benitez up once again, but he’s not making up enough of the gap in the standup as Barzola throwing right back. Benitez knockdown to end the round. The judges gave the win to Barzola by decision.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Joachim Christensen in a light heavyweight bout. Antigulov landed a solid right hand and took him down. Antigulov got guard on top. Antigulov got his back and worked him over with strikes. Antigulov locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Strawweight: Cortney Casey def. Jessica Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola def. Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov def. Joachim Christensen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:21 of R1