UFC 211 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 211 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tonight’s event has quite the lineup in store for fight fans, as some of the best fighters in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world are on tap to compete today. Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will take on Dustin Poirier in the FX preliminary headliner.

Former lightweight champion and two time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar will welcome Yair Rodriguez to the upper echelon of the 145-pound division. Next, Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a possible shot at the welterweight crown.

In the co-main event of the night, reigning women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk will attempt to make her fifth title defense against Jessica Andrade. And in the main event of the evening, Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight title against former champ Junior dos Santos.

Here is the full fight card, start time and how to watch:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET)

Heavyweight Championship: (C) Stipe Miocic (246) vs. Junior Dos Santos (245)

Women’s Strawweight Championship: (C) Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5)

Welterweight: Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Middleweight: David Branch (185) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)

Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET)

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Featherweight: Jason Knight (146) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes (154) vs. James Vick (156)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 P.M. ET)

Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Cortney Casey (116)

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter (241) vs. Chase Sherman (250)

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola (146) vs. Gabriel Benitez (145.5)

Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204) vs. Joachim Christensen (204.5)