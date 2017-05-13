UFC 211 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 211 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight title challenger Junior Dos Santos goes from open workouts to a cryotherapy chamber. Heavyweight champion and collegiate baseball standout Stipe Miocic throws out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game. Strawweight challenger Jessica Andrade aims to make weight on Thursday night in anticipation of an early morning, while champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk enlists pool toys to keep her mind off the cut. The next day, all of the fighters – including featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Frankie Edgar — hit their target numbers before facing off again at the ceremonial weigh-in.

