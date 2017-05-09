UFC 211 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 211 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enjoys the fruits of his recent shopping spree, while opponent Junior Dos Santos perfects his striking inside a shrouded Octagon. Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade makes time for housework, a family barbecue and a local jiu-jitsu tournament. Undefeated 125-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts in the final days of her Florida training camp.

You can watch it here: