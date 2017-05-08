UFC 211 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 211 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk follows up a first class flight with a first-class workout in Florida. In Rio de Janeiro, title challenger Jessica Andrade makes a huge family decision and visits with journalists. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos trains alongside other big talents in his quest to recapture the belt, then recruits a very tiny teammate. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp with a new way to bring home gold.

You can watch it here: