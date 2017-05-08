UFC 211 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 211 takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Five bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6 p.m. ET while the FX prelims will air at 8 p.m. ET. The five bouts will take place on the main card that will air on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos will serve as the main event. The pairing met previously in December 2014 at UFC on FOX: Dos Santos vs. Miocic with dos Santos winning by a close unanimous decision. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. vs. Jessica Andrade in a UFC Strawweight Championship bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card iis Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout and Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 211 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: