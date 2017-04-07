UFC 210 Weigh-In Results

UFC 210 takes place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between the current champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will headline the event. The two fighters met previously in May 2015 at UFC 187 with Cormier winning the fight (and the vacant title) via submission in the third round. Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez in a strawweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote in a welterweight bout and Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for the event on Friday morning (April 7th, 2017). The UFC 210 ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8)

Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET)

Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Charles Rosa (145.2) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)