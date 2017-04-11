UFC 210 Preliminary Card Sees Drop In Viewership Numbers

Despite the event having a solid main card and a light heavyweight title bout in the main event, people were not invested in watching the prelims for UFC 210. The viewership numbers for the event are in. The prelims, which were headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland, drew 723,000, which is down from UFC 209 prelims that 1,033 million viewers.

UFC 210 took place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

The pre-fight show drew 268,000 while the viewership numbers for the post-fight show were not made available and did not rank in the 150 shows on cable. The weigh-ins also did not rank in the top 150 shows on cable.

With the post-fight show not doing good numbers is a not a good sign for PPV buys as that meant that a lot of people were not interested enough to hang out and catch the results/highlights of the actual PPV main card after the event aired. Usually when a PPV event does a good/great PPV buyrate, then the prelims and the post-fight show does good viewership numbers.

The UFC returns to FOX Sports 1 this weekend with UFC on FOX 24 this Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continues on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card airs at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis will headline this event.