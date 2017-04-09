UFC 210 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Anthony Johnson & Daniel Cormier Top List

UFC 210 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 210 took place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between the current champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson headlined the event. Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card was Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez in a strawweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote in a welterweight bout and Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Anthony Johnson: $30,000

Gegard Mousasi: $10,000 def. Chris Weidman: $10,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Pearl Gonzalez: $2,500

Thiago Alves: $20,000 def. Patrick Cote: $20,000

Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Will Brooks: $2,500

Myles Jury: $5,000 def. Mike De La Torre: $5,000

Kamaru Usman: $2,500 def. Sean Strickland: $5,000

Shane Burgos: $2,500 def. Charles Rosa: $2,500

Patrick Cummins: $5,000 def. Jan Blachowicz: $5,000

Desmond Green: $2,500 def. Josh Emmett: $2,500

Gregor Gillespie: $2,500 def. Andrew Holbrook: $2,500

Katlyn Chookagian: $2,500 def. Irene Aldana: $2,500

Magomed Bibulatov: $2,500 def. Jenel Lausa: $2,500