UFC 210 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Anthony Johnson & Daniel Cormier Top List

UFC 210 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 210 took place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.
A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between the current champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson headlined the event. Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card was Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez in a strawweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote in a welterweight bout and Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.
The full UFC payouts include:
Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Anthony Johnson: $30,000
Gegard Mousasi: $10,000 def. Chris Weidman: $10,000
Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Pearl Gonzalez: $2,500
Thiago Alves: $20,000 def. Patrick Cote: $20,000
Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Will Brooks: $2,500
Myles Jury: $5,000 def. Mike De La Torre: $5,000
Kamaru Usman: $2,500 def. Sean Strickland: $5,000
Shane Burgos: $2,500 def. Charles Rosa: $2,500
Patrick Cummins: $5,000 def. Jan Blachowicz: $5,000
Desmond Green: $2,500 def. Josh Emmett: $2,500
Gregor Gillespie: $2,500 def. Andrew Holbrook: $2,500
Katlyn Chookagian: $2,500 def. Irene Aldana: $2,500
Magomed Bibulatov: $2,500 def. Jenel Lausa: $2,500