UFC 210 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 8th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 210. Headlining the card are Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland is next in a welterweight bout.

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa is next in a featherweight bout.

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green is next in a lightweight bout.

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana is next in a female bantamweight bout.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov in a flyweight bout. In round 1, there was little action in the first three minutes of this round. The fans started to boo. Bibulatov clinched and kneed him in the groin. They are separated. Bibulatov almosts lands with a spinning back kick at the end of round 1 and lands a knee very late after the bell. In round 2, Bibulatov landed a big uppercut then a kick. Lausa went for a takedown but couldn’t get it and clinched with him. They separated and Lausa took him down after Bibulatov missed a wild kick. Bibulatov got to his feet and kicked him in the groin, which got him a point being taken away. Bibulatov took him down midway through the round and busted open Lausa nose with a strikes. In round 3, Bibulatov scored a takedown to open the round and got side control. Bibulatov worked over with strikes to end the round. The judges gave Bibulatov the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Blachowicz

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook

Lightweight: Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green

Female Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)