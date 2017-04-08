UFC 210 PPV Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 210 will be live on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. April 8, 2017) from the KeyBank Center arena in Buffalo, New York. The main event features a light heavyweight title defense when champion Daniel Cormier takes on No. 1-ranked knockout artist Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.

Also in the co-main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to get back in the title hunt coming off back-to-back losses. When he meets No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi.

You can check out the full fight card for the PPV, including start times and how to watch, here:

Main Card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight title bout: (C) Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8)

Middlweight: Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Women’s strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Welterweight: Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Lightweight: Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET)



Featherweight: Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Featherweight: Charles Rosa (145.2) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Light heavyweight: Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Lightweight: Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

Women’s bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

Flyweight: Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)