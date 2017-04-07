UFC 210 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 210 is less than 24 hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, it’s a tense morning as the stars of the card hit their numbers at the official weigh-in: strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Pearl Gonzalez, middleweights Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Later that day, they face off once more in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-in.

You can watch it here: