UFC 210 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 210 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion.

You can watch it here: