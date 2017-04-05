UFC 210 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 210 is a couple of days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman packs for his trip to Buffalo, then checks in with the help of entertaining teammate Gian Villante. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier travels in style to a Connecticut media day, where he has a tense exchange at ESPN with title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Weidman’s opponent Gegard Mousasi arrives in New York and begins his fight week duties.

You can watch it here: