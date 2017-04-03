UFC 210 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 210 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson runs outdoors in Florida and escorts another Rumble to a dog park. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier balances resistance and recovery in a swimming pool before lugging snacks to his daughter’s softball game. Middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi trains in Holland while his opponent, former champion Chris Weidman, endures April Fool’s Day.

You can watch it here: