UFC 210 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 210 takes place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between the current champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will headline the event. The two fighters met previously in May 2015 at UFC 187 with Cormier winning the fight (and the vacant title) via submission in the third round. Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez in a strawweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote in a welterweight bout and Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 210 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the episode here: